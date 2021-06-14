James Gunn reveals Idris Elba’s Bloodsport nearly killed Superman before The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has revealed more details about the backstory of Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and his run-in with Superman.

When asked whether Superman will have anything to do with The Suicide Squad on Twitter, Gunn replied: “Bloodsport is in prison for taking him down with a kryptonite bullet. If you believe these covers, he may not be the bad guy in that situation.”

As a follow-up, one Twitter user questioned Supes’ fate, which Gunn was happy to clear up, saying, “He put him in the ICU but he failed to kill him.”

Superman being seriously wounded by Bloodsport has caused a backlash among a vocal minority of DC fans, with one user questioning why "Superman can be as fast as The Flash… but can’t dodge a bullet?" Another said it was a case of "logic out the window."

For many, it can be seen as a case of legitimizing Bloodsport. We already knew, thanks to DC’s FanDome panel on The Suicide Squad last August, that Idris Elba’s marksman shot Superman with a kryptonite bullet but, until now, we had no clue how close he came to actually killing him.

Bloodsport, among others, may not be long for this world, however. During an Instagram Q&A, the director answered a question about how many of his characters – which include Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark among its contingent – would die. His answer? “Almost all of them.”

At least it’s not the end for one member of The Suicide Squad. James Gunn is currently producing a Peacemaker series starring John Cena. The prequel, which is due to air on HBO Max, began filming in November 2020.

The Suicide Squad is set for release simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters on August 6.

Need to catch up on what DC has in the pipeline? Here’s the complete list of all the new superhero movies currently in the works, from The Suicide Squad, to The Batman, and beyond. Plus, if you’re in need of a new television for the HBO Max release, check out all Prime Day TV deals currently available before the big day.