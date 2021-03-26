Invincible series creator explains major the change to the show's timeline

Warning: this Invincible story contains spoilers. If you have not watched the show yet, then bookmark this page and come back when you’re all caught up...

Comic book adaptation Invincible has some major timeline differences than the original story - specifically the major Omni-Man mystery - and now Invincible series creator Robert Kirkman has explained why.

"By moving that event up– in the comic book series, it happens much later and there isn’t this sense of, ‘Oh my gosh, when are people going to find out? And what are they going to do when they find out?’ Because everything just kind of rolls from there," Kirkman told Wrap.

"By having it move up, we do get an extra sense of like, ‘Oh my gosh, Debbie [Omni-Man’s wife, voiced by Sandra Oh] has no clue what’s going on with her husband. And how is she going to find out, if she finds out or when she finds out?’ It should build a lot of tension in the series and should be something that keeps you guessing episode to episode."

He also pointed out that the comic storyline had 16 years and 144 issues to play out, and shared his hopes for continuing the animated series.

"I don’t have an exact number of how many seasons we would like to get but, you know, a lot would be my desire. I think that a nice seven-season show would give us enough room to tell that full story. But I also think that it might be better if we did it in five or six, I don’t really know. That’s something that we’ll be able to figure out along the way, as we get into it. But the idea is to tell very many stories."

Invincible tells the story of teen Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) as he begins to develop powers like his superhero father (J. K. Simmons). It leans into the gore and guts of superhero shenanigans, and has a prestigious cast list too.

Here's why Invincible needs to be on your radar and how to watch Invincible.