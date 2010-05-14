Insert your own boomshakalaka into EA's Jam

Take a look at this picture:

If you wanted to shout "HE'S ON FIRE!" in your best NBA Jam voice then you may be interested in a competition that EA has just announced.

To rejoice the long-overdue revival of NBA Jam, which is coming to Wii later this year, EA is giving gamers the chance to come up with their own killer one-liners that, if deemed to be killer enough, will be included in the game. The four winning catchphrases will be recorded by Tim Kitzrow, the original voice of NBA Jam.

You can enter on theNBA Jam Facebook page. Sadly for me and other European dwellersthe competition is only open to people living in the United States and Canada.

