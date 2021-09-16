Indiana Jones 5 report suggests Phoebe Waller-Bridge could take over as lead from Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford will one day have to hang up his whip for good. A new report from the set of Indiana Jones 5 indicates a replacement might have already been lined up: Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The Daily Mail highlights a rumor that Indiana Jones producer – and Star Wars supremo – Kathleen Kennedy is set to make ‘big, bold’ changes that could involve Waller-Bridge’s as-yet-unknown character, who is set to appear in Indiana Jones 5.

A source close to the British newspaper said, "It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe," while another added, "The gossip on the set is that this character will slot into the leading role."

While these reports remain unverified – and no one involved has issued a response – it’s worth pondering what the future of the Indy franchise looks like. A new lead, Waller-Bridge or otherwise, taking over the series seems wise. Ford, after all, first played Indiana Jones 40 years ago in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

If it is Ford’s last hurrah as the all-action archaeologist, it’s set to be an adventure clouded in mystery. Recent set photos appear to indicate that this is going to be a step back in time, with the Indiana Jones actor potentially set to be de-aged for the upcoming James Mangold-directed movie. There’s even the first look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in action during filming. Maybe a sign of things to come?

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released on July 29, 2022. Need more to look forward to? Check out our movie release dates guide.