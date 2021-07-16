Indiana Jones 5 adds Antonio Banderas to cast

Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of Indiana Jones 5, Deadline reports. Details of his character, however, are being kept tightly under wraps.

Alongside leading man Harrison Ford and Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is playing the movie's female lead, and Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, and Shaunette Renée Wilson round out the cast (although who any of them might be playing remains a mystery).

James Mangold will be in the director's chair this time around, but fear not – franchise mainstay Steven Spielberg is still on board as a producer and will reportedly be very involved in the movie. John Williams, the composer of the franchise's icon theme tune, will return as well. Filming is currently underway in the UK.

This is the first time everyone's favorite archeologist has appeared on the big screen since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull . The original trilogy – Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade – were released in the '80s.

Although the plot of the (currently untitled) fifth movie is being kept under lock and key, new set footage suggests that Indy could be facing off against Nazis again. The clip reveals a train headed through the English countryside on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, emblazoned with Nazi symbols, and armed with what looks like a gun turret. Recent set photos also give us our first glimpse at Waller-Bridge in costume.

Banderas has often worked with Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and he received his first Academy Award nomination in 2020 for his role in Almodóvar's most recent feature film, Pain and Glory. Indiana Jones isn't his first franchise either – he recently starred in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and he's set to appear in video game adaptation Uncharted alongside Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. He's also due to return to the world of Shrek in the upcoming spin-off movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.