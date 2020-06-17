Never-before-seen Tenet footage will be shown alongside the Inception re-release next month

Warner Bros. has promised a “sneak peek” at some of its new movies, including brand new footage of Tenet, will be shown as part of Inception’s re-release in cinemas this July.

Inception, which will be shown starting from Tenet’s original release date of July 17, is all set to mark its 10th anniversary. With that, comes a little bonus for those making the trip to theatres.

“This special anniversary theatrical event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from [Christopher] Nolan’s highly anticipated film Tenet, which will debut worldwide two weeks later, on July 31,” reads the Warner Bros. statement (via Slash Film).

But wait – there’s more: “Moviegoers will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate.”

A glance at the Warner Bros. schedule makes for very interesting reading. Wonder Woman 1984 is next up on the docket for the studio in October, with Dune following soon after in December.

A glimpse at either of those on the big screen could be worth the price of admission alone, especially Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the seminal Frank Herbert sci-fi classic.

Beyond that, you’re looking at Godzilla vs. Kong (which was recently pushed to 2021) and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, though the presence of the DC FanDome event, at which Gunn will be appearing, might mean that’s a little less likely.

Still, Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan continue to lead the campaign for getting back into theatres – and there’s no better carrot than one of the century’s most entertaining high-concept movies, a new look at Tenet, and possibly the first time we’ll see Dune in action.

