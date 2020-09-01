IDW hires Disney Publishing exec Nachie Marsham as new publisher

Disney Publishing Worldwide's executive editor Nachie Marsham is leaving to take over as publisher of IDW Publishing.

"We're honored to have Nachie onboard the IDW ship as he is a champion for novel storytelling and has an unequaled passion for this industry," IDW's CEO Ezra Rosensaft says in the announcement.

The publisher role at IDW is described as overseeing "strategic business units, integrating product cross-platform programs, establishing product growth initiatives with partners, broadening customer experiences to new platforms, and expanding the company's extensive IP portfolio."

This is a bit of a do-over, as IDW's previous publisher, Jud Meyers, was terminated 16 days after being promoted to the publishing spot.

Marsham joins IDW after 12 years at Disney Publishing Group, with the last seven of those being as its executive editor - including launching the Marvel Press imprint. From 2001 to 2008, he was an editor at DC. Prior to that, he worked at Wizard Entertainment.

"Working collaboratively to create powerful stories has always been my passion," Marsham says. "IDW is home to some of the most beloved IP in the business and I couldn't be more excited to join them in furthering these stories and expanding their creative direction across all platforms."

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Meanwhile, IDW's senior director of creative affairs Veronica Brooks has been promoted to vice president of that department.

"With Nachie at the publishing helm and Veronica stepping into a larger role within the company, our creators, strong catalog of beloved original content, and our audience who trusts us to continue to deliver great stories across screens and platforms, are in the most capable hands," says Rosencraft.