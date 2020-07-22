IDW Publishing names new president, publisher, more

Following the departure of its president/publisher/chief creative officer Chris Ryall earlier this week, IDW Publishing has named replacements for some of those roles - as well as several other top-level promotions.

IDW's executive vice president of product development Jerry Bennington has been named as the company's new President. This role is described as "overseeing IDW Publishing's strategic business units, integrating product cross-platform programs, establishing product growth initiatives with partners, broadening customer experiences to new platforms and expanding the company's extensive IP portfolio."

"As a long-standing member of the IDW team, I am thankful for the opportunity to build on Chris Ryall's work leading the company to product excellence and providing our readers with richer, deeper, and more meaningful experiences," Bennington says. "Collaborating with our valued customers and partners around the globe, we will achieve unparalleled quality and memorable stories and characters to be shared by family and friends."

IDW's Sales Director Jud Meyers - who joined the company 14 months ago - has been promoted to publisher, overseeing all aspects of production and publication.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and help continue IDW's legacy of quality storytelling," says Meyers. "We have a wealth of talented creators and a brilliant editorial and production staff helping to shape our stories. In the coming months, we're going to add to our family, and we will continue to deliver the greatest licensed content in comics, expanding and shaping the global reach of all of our licensors and their brands."

Lastly, IDW's long-time general manager/head of operations Rebekah Cahalin has been named as general manager/executive vice president of operations for both IDW and its sister company IDW Entertainment, which handles TV/film adaptations.

"I am so excited to work not only with the IDW Publishing team, but also everyone at IDW Entertainment," said Cahalin. "This new role provides a tremendous opportunity to enhance our operational infrastructure to further drive company objectives, and make this a truly holistic environment."

When Ryall's departure was announced, IDW's chairman Howard Jonas said they would be "restructuring and expanding its operations" - which includes these three executive moves.

"All three executives are already valued and vital members of the IDW team as well as inspiring leaders," says IDW's chief executive officer Ezra Rosensaft in the announcement. "I have no doubt that they will accomplish great things in their new positions."

No replacement for Ryall's role as chief creative officer has been named.