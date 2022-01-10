I Know What You Did Last Summer canceled at Prime Video after one season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled I Know What You Did Last Summer after one season, Deadline reports.

The teen horror series premiered in October 2021 and received mixed reviews. It was part of the streamer's push for more young adult content

I Know What You Did Last Summer is set one year after the cover-up of a fatal car crash on graduation night that continues to haunt a group of teenagers. Bound together by the traumatic events, they find themselves stalked by a killer. In an attempt to uncover their identity, they end up discovering that their seemingly perfect town holds some dark secrets too.

Written by Sara Goodman, who previously worked on shows like Preacher and Gossip Girl, the series starred Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, and Bill Heck. Season 1 tied up all the loose ends of the plot, so viewers haven't been left with any unresolved cliffhangers. However, Goodman had previously spoken about her plans for season 2 in interviews.

The original movie of the same name was released in 1997, which in turn was based on the novel by Lois Duncan. It starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe.

Other YA series coming our way on the streamer include The Wilds season 2, about a group of teenage girls stranded on a desert island after a plane crash, and the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty – based on the books by Jenny Han, she also penned the To All the Boys I Loved Before novels that were adapted into Netflix movies.