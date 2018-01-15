"I am sitting here in stunned silence" – The internet can’t even react to what just happened in Star Trek Discovery episode 11

Star Trek Discovery episode 11 was a wild ride. There was finally some confirmation of big fan theories, a couple of near-death experiences, reveals upon reveals upon reveals and – you guessed it – Sarek’s goatee. Twitter has reacted accordingly, christening it one of the best TV shows going right now. Check the reactions below and, if you’re not watching it, what are you waiting for? Oh, and spoilers, obviously.

Between a Voq and a hard place

Ash Tyler is Voq. We kinda already knew, didn’t we? Either way, this episode confirmed it by not only having Tyler/Voq make an attempt on his Mirror Universe counterpart’s life, but also attempt to kill Burnham. His ‘execution’ was just the icing on an extremely twisty and turny cake.

Ash Tyler meeting Mirror!Voq pic.twitter.com/0Q8XHxbE2f15 January 2018

although they're really dragging out this Ash Tyler "mystery" that the message board nerds figured out for us all half a year ago15 January 2018

man they royally fucked up the voq "reveal" scenelikeabsolutely nothing works here horrible actinghorrible scripthorrible directing15 January 2018

Check yourself before you Sarek yourself

Michael knew she was going to have to come face-to-face with some familiar faces, but even she didn’t expect Mirror Sarek to turn up working for the resistance, complete with a resplendent bit of facial hair. The goateed one also caught a glimpse of his own parallel past. That's bound to go down well...

fucking howling at mirror universe sarek having a goatee15 January 2018

I have mixed feelings about the Sarek thing. I love the idea of this obscure sibling rivalry between Burnham and Spock. But I agree... this makes the universe a teeny, tiny place.15 January 2018

Paul (the other one)

Lt. Stamets had a tough time of it this week. He opened the episode cradling the body of his dead lover, later died, came back to life (kinda) and ended up meeting Mirror Stamets. All in a day’s work on the Discovery.

Besides, it's not like we didn't have a surprise at the end. I was not expecting mirror universe Stamets to have also discovered the mycelian network.15 January 2018

Ok because the Tyler plot unfolded so beautifully, without cliched pacing or revelation and MIRROR STAMETS WHAT IS HAPPENING15 January 2018

The Emperor is...

…Captain Georgiou! Some keen Twitter detectives saw it coming, the clever so-and-sos. Just ignore me while I hastily cross out ‘Mirror Michael is the Emperor’ from my conspiracy chalkboard. Nothing to see here.

Yuussssss emperor georgiou!!! Knew it! The look on Lorca’s face is priceless #StarTrekDiscovery15 January 2018

EMPEROR GEORGIOU pic.twitter.com/SenLSVQvi515 January 2018

Is this the new Game of Thrones? Or even better?

Honestly? It’s not far off. I can’t believe CBS have hidden this away on their subscription service yet they’re only too keen to shout from the rooftops about Young Sheldon. Anyhoo, the internet are more than happy to revel in the show’s brilliance.

#StarTrekDiscovery continues to be the best thing on TV right now—the week-long wait between episodes is such a bother!15 January 2018

I’m completely mind blown. #StarTrekDiscovery is now the new best show. They are definitely going places no #StarTrek has gone before.15 January 2018

I've decided that I can't watch this show without some sort of hard liquor to calm me down. Jaysuz what an episode! #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/vhZL4Cp0GA15 January 2018

I am sitting here in stunned silence because the last 15 minutes of #StarTrekDiscovery was... I can't... the intensity of emotions... #InarticulateFlailing15 January 2018

This week's episode of Star Trek Discovery was amazing. I can't comprehend all the stubborn hate, we've waited a long time for a new trek series and it's better than I dared hope for #StarTrekDiscovery15 January 2018

