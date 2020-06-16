Humble 'Fight For Racial Justice' Bundle includes Spelunky, Hyper Light Drifter, FTL and dozens more

Humble Bundle is now offering a Fight for Racial Justice bundle which comes with dozens of indie and AAA hits.

The aptly named bundle went live earlier today, and will be available until Tuesday, June 23. All proceeds from this bundle will "support organizations fighting for racial justice." Humble offered a few examples of how the money will be put to use, such as "providing legal representation and assistance, protecting and expanding civil rights, and educating the public on racial injustice and slavery."

This bundle has a minimum donation of $30, but unlike many Humble Bundles, it's not split into tiers. For $30 (or more), you'll get all $1,200+ worth of games and e-books. Here are some of the standout games:

Baba Is You

Hyper Light Drifter (due for a successor in Solar Ash, as it happens)

Spelunky

Kerbal Space Program

FTL: Advanced Edition

BioShock Remastered

This War of Mine

System Shock: Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Broken Age

Knights of Pen & Paper 2

Neo Cab

Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker

The book offerings include Black History in Its Own Words by Ron Wimberly, Twelve Years A Slave by Solomon Northup, The Man Who Cried I am by John A. Williams, and Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School by Lisa Wilde. There are about two dozen books in total, with most looking at Black history, racial justice, and related systems.