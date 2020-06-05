Black Lives Matter Support Bundle now available on Itch

Itch is offering a charity game bundle supporting Black Lives Matter and the National Bail Fund Network.

All proceeds from the Black Lives Matter Support Bundle will be split evenly between these two groups, with the bail funds going toward jailed protesters nationwide. As Itch explains, "The game makers included in this bundle are standing together to oppose police brutality and white supremacy."

Like Humble Bundles, Itch has split its bundle into tiers. $20 gets you 11 games, including Super Skelemania, Narcissus, and Code Romantic. For $40 or more, you'll receive nine additional games, including The Norwood Suite, Moon Hunters, and Shattered planet. In total, these 20 games are normally valued at over $150, Itch says. All games are delivered via direct download, but some also come with Steam keys.

There's no limit to how much you chip in for the bundle, so you can effectively use it as a donate button for both Black Lives Matter and the National Bail Fund Network (Contigo Games will share receipts for the donations on Twitter ). After shattering its $5,000 goal in just hours, Itch has set a new goal of raising $45,000, and in the few days the bundle has been live, it's already passed that goal as well, with $45,460 at the time of writing. The bundle will be available for another two weeks, so a new goal will likely be set soon. There's never a bad time to contribute, and you'll get some cool indie games in the process too.