Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern set to star in The Son by Florian Zeller

Florian Zeller’s follow-up to Oscar-nominated The Father, The Son, add Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in starring roles for the upcoming feature drama.

The Son was adapted by Zeller and Christopher Hampton from Zeller’s highly praised stage play of the same name. The play focuses on Peter (Jackman) as his busy life with his new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into chaos when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas. Peter’s son is troubled, distant, angry, and ditching school. He tries to get Nicholas help, but the weight of his condition sets the family on a dangerous path.

Zeller’s second film will be produced by Oscar winners Iain Canning and Emile Sherman and Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films. Film4 is co-financing the production.

The writer-director of The Son is currently enjoying the success of his debut movie The Father, which was released in the U.S. by Sony Pictures Classics earlier this year. The film stars Anthony Hopkins and Olvia Colman. It’s already won two BAFTAs and is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Production Design, Leading Actor, and Supporting Actress.

Hugh Jackman’s co-star Laura Dern will be reprising her role as Doctor Ellie Sattler in the Jurassic Park franchise in Jurassic World: Dominion, which is currently slated to hit theaters next summer on June 10, 2022. Jackman is set to make his return to Broadway in the revival of Musical Man. The performances are now set to begin December 20, 2021, and officially open on February 10, 2022, after being delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic.