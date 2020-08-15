Huge Three SIM Only deal: unlimited everything (and 5G ready) for £18 per month

Good SIM only deals are fairly common but great SIM only deals... those are much rarer. And we think we've found a good one: Three is offering unlimited everything, including data, for just £18 per month. It's 5G ready from the get-go, too.

The benefits of going SIM only are pretty clear; you're able to change your phone whenever you want or, perhaps more importantly, you can put the SIM into a WiFi hotspot and share the unlimited data love. The versatility is clear and it's usually cheaper overall because you aren't paying a premium for the phone and less data.

On top of that, Three also offers its Go Binge service, giving you access to SnapChat, Netflix, and other services without cutting into your data allowance (although, with unlimited data, that might not be a problem). The SIM is 5G ready, too, so if you fancy splashing out on a brand new smartphone, like the new Galaxy Note 20 deals, then this could be the one for you.

If you aren't sold already, Three has one final thing up its sleeve: global roaming at no extra charge. While the pandemic might have cancelled your holiday plans this summer, it seems likely that things will be back to normal(ish) by next year and so you won't be caught out.

Three SIM Only | 12 months | Unlimited everything | 5G Ready | £18/month | Available from Three

This deal has it all: low price, unlimited everything, Go Binge, 5G, global roaming, and the knowledge that Three offers some of the strongest coverage across the UK. View Deal

But what if you don't fancy a contract that's 12 months long? Luckily, we have another option for you, this time coming from iD Mobile and its one month rolling contracts.

iD Mobile SIM Only | 30 days | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15/month | Available from Mobiles.co.uk

As we said up the top, flexibility is the name of the game and sometimes being tied down to a 12-month contract is too much. iD Mobile has a solution: one-month rolling contracts with 100GB of data at just £15 a month/ that's the best value big data SIM only deal we've ever seen on a 30-day term.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for getting in on some hot SIM Only deals action, these two are pretty much as good as it gets.