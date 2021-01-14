Huge Fallout: New Vegas mod adds 163 weapons, 3 new quests, and more

A self-proclaimed largest ever Fallout: New Vegas mod is set to release tomorrow, January 15.



The mod which is called ‘The Frontier’ has been in development for over 7 years, which its Steam page claims is “the largest modification ever released for Fallout: New Vegas”, was created entirely by determined Fallout fans. You can see what this mod has in store for players in the trailer below.

The mod will feature new gameplay mechanics, additional voice lines, more side quests, and many new characters - all of which will be free to download. The only requirements are that players must already have Fallout: New Vegas and its DLC downloaded on PC.

As for the size of this mod, the developers have stated that it currently stands at over 19GB and plans to get bigger with each monthly update, which the team behind claim could even be the largest on any Bethesda game to date.

The team behind The Frontier has also promised 3 new questlines which run at about 15+ hours each, except for The New California Republic questline, which can take up to 35+ hours to finish.

The developers of the mod answered a number of FAQ’s on their website , including where The Frontier will fit in with Fallout lore. To which they responded: “The base idea of the Frontier was to construct a completely new environment from the Mojave Desert and Capital Wasteland.” They also confirmed that the mod takes place during the vanilla games timeline, and is roughly the same size as the DLC.

