How’s this for a dream job? You can now marathon every single MCU movie and get paid for it

Fancy making some extra moolah in your free time? There’s now a competition – and I can’t believe I’m saying this – that sees one lucky so-and-so being paid to watch every single MCU movie. That’s all 20: Everything from the original Iron Man up to Ant-Man and the Wasp (and let’s be honest, you’ve probably already marathoned them a fair few times already). Even better, you get to tell the world all about it. What more could you want?

CableTV.com (H/T CBR) is running a competition for a “Marvel fanatic” to watch all of the current MCU movies available on home media, which rules Captain Marvel out, in what sounds like a back-to-back-to-back-to-back (you get the picture) marathon. You might want to get some shuteye now in preparation. I’m feeling sleepy just reading about it.

The winner, if chosen, will not only get to rewatch all of the Marvel movies (which is a prize in itself really), but also $1000, every single MCU movie on Blu-ray, and a handful of other Marvel goodies, including something called an Iron Man snuggie.

So, what’s the catch? You have to live in the US, be over 18, and, here’s the crucial part, be an “active, outgoing social media personality” who has to live-tweet your experience. That rules me well and truly out of the running. Mercifully, however, you’ll be spared having to watch the likes of Iron Fist season 1 and other Marvel spin-offs as this is very much an MCU movie marathon only.

So, if you’re up for it, apply via the CableTV link above. It’s sure to put a smile on your face and, maybe, just maybe, make your wallet just that much heavier.

A word of warning: We've already tried an MCU movie marathon. It didn't go well.