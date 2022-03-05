UFC 272 PPV live stream: how to watch Covington vs. Masvidal online

How to watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Main card begins: 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Live stream: ESPN Plus (US); UFC Fight Pass (Canada); BT Sport (UK); Kayo (AUS).

UFC 272 is happening tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT). However, should you want to get the full experience, early prelims start at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (that's 11pm GMT). Here's how to watch UFC 272 anywhere in the world.

There's one hell of a grudge match taking place at UFC 272, as Colby Covington will take on Jorge Masvidal, with the winner of this bout lining themselves up for a shot at Usman's Welterweight Championship later down the line. Both Chaos and Gamebred are reeling from losses from The Nigerian Nightmare, so it's looking to be an all-to-play for bloody bout tonight.

Who is going to come out on top between Covington and Masvidal? Usman seems to think that Jorge is more likely to succeed, and we can certainly see why. Both fighters have gone the full five rounds against Kamaru, with a loss each last year to their records. Masvidal has some impressive wins to his name in recent years, though, including early knockouts against Darren Till and Ben Askren. Covington's been winning longer fights, however, so it remains to be seen how it all goes down.

Continue reading down below to find out how to watch UFC 272 PPV where you are.

That headlining main event is far from the only thing happening at UFC 272. We're also going to witness some action from the Lightweight Division as Rafael Dos Anjos is squaring up against Rafael Fiziev. Ataman's only conceded one loss in his entire professional MMA career, a first-round knockout against Magomed Mustafaev.

Rafael Dos Anjos is the more experienced of the two fighters, though with a more checkered record. Rafael Fiziev is a Muay Thai force to be reckoned with, though, as his impressive spinning wheel knockout kick victory over Brad Riddel late last year demonstrates. Whether experience will trounce ability here can only be decided when all is said and done. Either way, UFC 272 is going to be intense, you're not going to want to miss it!

UFC 272 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 272 in the US

The only way to watch UFC 272 in the US is through ESPN Plus as it is the exclusive rights holder and has been for several years. Existing customers can order the UFC 272 PPV for only $74.99 with new subscribers able to pick it up alongside an annual pass of ESPN Plus for $99.98.

All things considered, we think that The Disney Bundle ultimately offers the best value for money. This packages in both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Hulu Plus for just $13.99 a month. This is a great deal for anyone looking for encompassing streaming options at a far cheaper rate than they would be on their own.

How to watch UFC 272 live stream in Canada

You can catch the UFC 272 main card through either UFC Fight Pass, Bell, or Shaw Direct for just $64.99 AUD. If you're after all the action, then the prelims are available through TSN, and early prelims can be watched through the UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 272 PPV in the UK

Should you be an existing BT customer, then you can watch UFC 272 PPV at no added cost through either BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Ultimate. Alternatively, you can watch UFC 272 through the BT Sport monthly pass for only £25. Either method grants you access to both the Prelims and the Main Card. For the early prelims, though, UFC Fight Pass is the way to go.

How to watch UFC 272 in Australia

The ideal way to watch UFC 272 in Australia is through Kayo. However, you can also watch the UFC 272 PPV through Foxtel and Main Event as well for $54.95. If you're after all the action, though, then UFC Fight Pass has you covered with the Prelims in full.

UFC 272 PPV live stream: full fight card

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT)

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Rafael Dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveria

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am GMT)

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova

The early prelims begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (or 11pm GMT)

Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs Tagir Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs Ludovit Klein

Dustin Jacoby vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

