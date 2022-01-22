UFC 270 live stream PPV: how to watch Ngannou vs. Gane online

UFC 270 is happening tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT) with the early prelims starting at 3pm PT / 6pm ET if you're interested in getting the full experience.

UFC 270 will see two heavyweights of the octagon battle it out for supremacy, with this UFC PPV marking the first time that Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou have competed against each other. Tonight's main event is Bon Gamin's first fight of the year, having beaten Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 back in August 2021. Interestingly, Ngannou had previously lost to Derrick Lewis in 2018, so it remains to be seen whether The Predator can break Gane's 10 - 0 undefeated streak and retain his heavyweight title in the cage.

Scroll down below to find out how to watch the UFC 270 PPV where you are.

Now, it's not just the Heavyweight title bout that's worth watching here, as Deiveson Figueiredo will be attempting to strip Brandon Moreno of his Flyweight title. This is certainly a rematch worth watching as Moreno successfully defended the gold at UFC 263 in June 2021.

How to watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Date: Saturday, January 22 2022

Main card begins: 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT)

Venue: Honda Center, California, United States

Live stream: ESPN Plus (US); UFC Fight Pass (Canada); BT Sport (UK); Kayo (AUS).

Who is going to come out on top between The Assassin Baby and Deus da Guerra? It's hard to call right now, though the odds certainly appear to be in Moreno's favor. We wouldn't be surprised if Brandon can successfully stop Deiveson's momentum again given his record, but it remains to be seen when all is said and done.

Regardless, it's looking like UFC 270 is going to reign in the new year in style with double the championship gold on the line and some serious heavyweight action on the cards.

UFC 270 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 270 in the US

Predictably, ESPN+ is the only place to watch UFC 270 in the US, as the streaming service has held the exclusive rights for some time now. Existing customers can order the event for only $74.99, however, if you're a new subscriber, you can get the UFC Bundle, which packs in both the UFC 270 PPV and an annual pass to ESPN+ for just $99.98. With that said, we think that The Disney Bundle offers the best value for money right now, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu+ for just $13.99 per month. This is the ideal way to get all of your streaming content localized in one place for a low rate on top of the PPV purchase.

How to watch UFC 270 live stream in Canada

How to watch UFC 270 PPV in the UK

If you're based in the UK, and are an existing BT customer, then the UFC 270 PPV is available to you at no extra cost through BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. However, you can also catch UFC 270 through the BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 which gets you access to the Prelims and the Main Card. If you're interested in the Early Prelims, however, they are available through UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 270 in Australia

The best place to watch the UFC 270 PPV in the land down under is through Main Event for $54.95. It is also available through both Foxtel and Kayo Sports for the same price, too. If you want to watch more than just the Main Card, however, then you will need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 270 PPV live stream: full fight card

Early prelims begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (or 11pm GMT)

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am GMT)

Michael Morales vs Trevin Giles

Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez (UFC debut)

Ilia Topuria vs Charles Jourdain

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Wellington Turman

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov

Michel Pereira Lima vs Andre Fialho (UFC debut)

Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo (Flyweight title bout)

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane (Heavyweight title bout)

