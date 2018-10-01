How to watch The Walking Dead season 9 (or catch up in time for the premiere)

If you're asking yourself how to watch The Walking Dead right now, you're not alone. With The Walking Dead season 9 premiere airing this Sunday, viewers new and old are desperately trying to catch up on previous episodes in time (check out our summary of The Walking Dead season 8 recap if you can't be bothered to slog through it all yourself), but - outside of the US - it's not always easy to find a decent platform for watching the show in all its zombie-infested glory.

But these are Rick Grimes' final episodes, after all, so you don't want to miss them. Luckily, we know how to watch The Walking Dead no matter where you are and we're going to help you out. You'll find all the info you need below on where and when to watch The Walking Dead season 9 every week or, if you haven't yet seen The Walking Dead season 8, how to catch up, no matter where you are in the world, or what streaming service you might be subscribed to.

How to watch The Walking Dead in the US

For American audiences, watching The Walking Dead season 9 won't be too taxing. Simply switch over to AMC each Sunday (starting with the premiere on October 7, 2018) at 9pm local time in your domestic region, and you'll be able to view every episode live as it airs. If you miss any episodes during the season 9 run, you can head over to AMC's website, which allows anyone subscribed to its channel to catch up via online streaming for a few weeks after.

Meanwhile, all previous eight seasons of The Walking Dead are available to watch on US Netflix, so simply sign up to the streaming platform and you'll be free to binge through hours of the zombie serial drama before season 9 arrives. Easy peasy.

How to watch The Walking Dead in the UK

This is where things get a bit trickier. New episodes of The Walking Dead season 9 will air on FOX UK (via Sky, Virgin Media, or TalkTalk broadband packages) the day after its weekly US release date, on Mondays at 9pm BST, beginning with the premiere on October 8, 2018.

However, not everyone has access to Fox UK on their TV, but there's an alternative thanks to NOW TV, a subscription service which lets you stream dozens of TV shows across almost any smart device. Though the company has yet to confirm when The Walking Dead season 9 will become available on its platform, based on past seasons, it's looking good for UK fans.

Traditionally, NOW TV subscribers have been able to stream new episodes of The Walking Dead live during its UK airtime, so you can probably expect the same for this season. Plus, for those looking to catch up, the service has revealed that all previous seasons of The Walking Dead will be available to stream again from October 1 via its box sets, so subscribing is essentially hitting two birds with one stone.

Where to watch The Walking Dead everywhere else

Beyond the shores of the US and UK, there's a bunch of viable ways to watch both The Walking Dead season 9 and all eight of its previous seasons online. To catch up, we suggest downloading one of the best VPNs for Netflix to log in to the streaming service as a US viewer and watch all the old episodes there.

ExpressVPN, in particular, is one of the best and all you need to do once you've downloaded it is open up the app or VPN program and select a US location before heading over to Netflix.

As for how to watch The Walking Dead season 9 as it runs on a weekly basis, Amazon Prime Video will have each new episode up for sale on its platform the day after it airs, but they may not be available in every country, so you'll again need a VPN to help you out if so.

