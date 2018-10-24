How to watch the Bodyguard TV series (Psst... it's finally on Netflix!)

The Bodyguard TV series was one of the most-viewed new shows of the 21st Century when it aired on the BBC back in August, but if you missed it the first time around - or you don't have access to the BBC iPlayer - never fear: the Bodyguard TV series hits Netflix today!

That's good news for US viewers, who may still be wondering how to watch the Bodyguard TV series after it took the UK by storm earlier this year, and even better news for the show itself, which will surely only continue to surge in popularity as it makes a home for itself on the biggest streaming platform around.

Bodyguard is only available on Netflix US from today, but don't worry if you don't have access as there's still plenty of viable ways to watch it in the meantime, regardless of where you are in the world. Below, you'll find all the information you need on the best place to watch Bodyguard right now, including details for those without a Netflix subscription.

How to watch the Bodyguard TV series online in the UK

This is nice and straightforward. You can currently watch the Bodyguard TV series from start to finish on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV license, but as long as you have that you can head over to the Bodyguard iPlayer page and find all six episodes of the hit TV series ready for you to binge. According to iPlayer they will remain available for at least the next four months, so you can take your time (or not depending on how addictive you find the series), and even download episodes to watch offline on-the-go.

How to watch the Bodyguard TV series online in the US and Canada

The Bodyguard TV series hits Netflix US today, which means you can watch it all right now as long as you have a Netflix subscription and you're based in the US or Canada. The streaming service announced it would be bringing the hit TV show to the streaming service as a Netflix Original in the US just before the series ended on the BBC, and this is without a doubt the best option for those based in America. It's safe to say that after its popularity in the UK, the Bodyguard TV series will quickly become one of the best shows on Netflix, so make sure you check it out before it gets spoilt for you.

How to watch the Bodyguard TV series online everywhere else

If you're not currently in the UK, US, or Canada and you still want to find out how to watch the Bodyguard TV series before it gets spoiled for you, you're going to have to take a look at the best VPNs for Netflix. This means if you’re travelling abroad or on holiday, you can still stream the Bodyguard TV series.

You need to download and install your VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN for all-round quality and ease-of-use - and then open up the app or VPN program. You’ll then be met with a wide variety of locations but, in this instance, set your location as somewhere in the US and then head over to Netflix to start watching Bodyguard.

If you can't get access the first time, don't worry. Just change your location to somewhere else in the US and try again. This usually works, but if you're struggling, ExpressVPN has 24 hour, seven days a week chat support to help you.

