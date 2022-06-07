How to watch the Sonic Central stream for a "sneak peek" at new projects

A new Sonic Central stream is about to go live, promising a look at a variety of new projects and partnerships coming this year for Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic Central will broadcast today, June 7, at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST via both YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab). Sega says (opens in new tab) "tune in for a sneak peek at some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening in 2022," but we've got no specific details on what to expect just yet.

Last year's Sonic Central broadcast was about 12 minutes long and featured news on things like merch, Netflix show Sonic Prime, the Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony, and the blue blur's appearances in games like Two Point Hospital. There was no big blowout on gaming information, but the Sonic Origins collection and Sonic Colors Ultimate were revealed there, and we got a brief teaser trailer for the game we now know as Sonic Frontiers.

It's safe to expect some additional information on Sonic Frontiers, as Sega has been presenting a pile of gameplay footage through a series of presentations with IGN - but those snippets have been meeting with a mixed response so far, as fans worry that the open world environments appear too empty and lifeless.

The Sonic Origins collection is due to launch this month, but like Frontiers, it's been met with a mixed response. It looks like the classics themselves will be handled well, but a mountain of pre-order bonuses and DLC have folks concerned about how complete the package will be.

