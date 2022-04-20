Sonic Origins is releasing this June but some of its features are locked behind paid-for DLC

Sonic Origins will release this June but some of its additional content is locked behind paid-for DLC.

Sega has today revealed that Sonic Origins will release on June 23, 2022 (Sonic’s birthday, FYI) and will be available on PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X , Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Pre-orders are open from today, but what’s got fans scratching their heads is the weirdly complex pre-order bonuses - some of which have to be purchased separately.

A quick look at the Sonic Origins website shows four different pre-orders. Two of those are the standard game and a deluxe version with extras, and the other two are small adds ons for an extra cost. A list of the DLC content can be seen in full below, but what this really means is that the likes of character animations, camera controls over the main menu islands, mirror modes, and more are exclusive to certain versions of the game.

According to the website, fans have the option of the 'Standard Edition' which just contains the main game ($39.99), the two DLC packs 'Premium Fun Pack' and 'Classic Music Packs' that offer exclusive in-game features and tracks from the Sega Mega Drive ($3.99 each), and the 'Digital Deluxe Edition' that contains some of these exclusive add-ons as well as the main game ($49.99).

To make things even more confusing, there’s also the 'Start Dash Pack,' a free pre-order bonus for those who purchase either the standard or digital deluxe version of the game ahead of its release that gives players the likes of 100 bonus coins, mirror mode unlocked, and a letter box background (Mega Drive pattern).

As to be expected, not all fans are happy with this strange pre-order setup, with some questioning why there aren’t just two options available, the standard and deluxe that comes with all the bells and whistles.

In case you missed it, the Sonic Origins collection will contain remastered versions of several classic Sonic titles including Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. The new collection also comes with a range of new features, giving the classic games a modern twist.

Players will be able to revisit the iconic early Sonic games in a number of modes, including 'Classic Mode' which keeps the majority of the game’s original challenges and presentation, 'Anniversary Mode' which offers a full-screen display and infinite lives, 'Missions, Medallions and Museum' mode where players can put their skills to the test in the form of various missions, and 'Better Than Ever' mode which contains remastered versions of all four games.