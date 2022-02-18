How to watch Severance online from anywhere

Work-life balance is only a microchip implant away in Severance, a sobering commentary on office culture that isn't as fantastical as it should be. Starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken, it'll do to your workplace what Jaws did to the ocean, and here are all the details on how to watch Severance online.

Apple TV Plus: sign up now and get a 7-day free trial

Mourning the death of his wife, Mark S (Scott) willingly undergoes severance, a surgical procedure championed by his employer, which leaves him unable to access any personal memories at work, and the opposite when he's out of of the office.

And he's not the only one. Yet the employees' enormous sacrifice in the interest of ever greater productivity does little to impress the boss (Arquette) who has always looked down on them.

A semi-regular series of perks keeps them sweet, and it's business as usual until Mark has an encounter with a stranger who claims to have been his best friend at work. And so the illusion begins to unravel, but how can they break free from their water-cooler prison?

Dropping its first two episodes on Friday, February 18, Severance skewers both exploitative working practices and those of us who have unknowingly fallen within their grip. Available as a part of Apple TV Plus' 7-day free trial for new customers, find out how to watch Severance below.

How to watch Severance worldwide

Apple TV Plus | From $4.99 per month

Severance arrives on Apple TV Plus on Friday, February 18 with new episodes dropping on the service weekly every Friday for its nine-episode run. No matter if you're in the US, UK, Canada, or elsewhere, Apple TV Plus is available across more than 100 countries, meaning you can watch Severance from all over the world. You can choose between two payment methods for your Apple TV Plus subscription. Pay $4.99/£4.99/CA$5.99/AU$7.99/NZ$8.99 per month, or save 15% by signing up to its annual plan. And don't forget that new users can sign up and make the most of a 7-day free trial. If you're a student you could be eligible to get three months of Apple TV Plus for free when signing up to Apple Music at a discounted rate. Those who've recently bought a new Apple device may also be sitting on a three-month free trial, too.

Want more?

Our Apple TV Plus prices guide has the full rundown on the streaming service.

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.