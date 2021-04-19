How to watch Mare of Easttown - stream Kate Winslet's new crime drama

Kate Winslet makes her return to TV for the first time in ten years as Mare Sheehan, a detective in a grey Pennsylvania town, trying to uncover the recent murder of a teenage girl while grappling to hold together her own life.

Calling in outside help, Sheehan joins forces with Colin Zabel (portrayed by Evan Peters). Exclusive to HBO Max in the States, find out where to watch Mare of Easttown where you are, and see as this bleak tale unravels.

A local celebrity for a play she made in her high school state basketball championship 25 years before, Mare Sheehan has never quite lived up to this peak in her adolescence since. Instead she is known for her broken marriage and the loss of her troubled son, Kevin.

With the unsolved death of a teenage girl now also effecting her relationship with friends and family, the discovery of a body finally seems to offer a lead.

Setting you back $14.99 a month, watching this HBO Max exclusive certainly proves more expensive than other streaming services out there including the likes of Disney Plus. That said, both the quality and quantity of entertainment on HBO Max make up for the monthly cost with a whole host of TV shows to binge, as well as movies.

Running for a total of seven episodes in this limited series, Mare of Easttown is exclusive to HBO Max. However, you can find out how to watch Mare of Easttown where you are right here.

Watch Mare of Easttown - US

HBO Max | $14.99 per month

Mare of Easttown can be watched exclusively on HBO channels with episodes airing on cable channel HBO at 10pm ET/PT from April 18, and landing on HBO Max at the same time in the US every Sunday for a total of seven episodes. Subscribe for $14.99 a month and benefit from even more fantastic TV shows including The Nevers, I May Destroy You, and It's a Sin. You'll also be able to watch all WarnerBro's 2021 movie releases for 31 days after its release, with the option to watch across a number of devices, including Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Android and iOS devices, smart TVs and through a browser on your PC or Mac.

Watch Mare of Easttown - UK

Sky

It doesn't happen often, but those in the UK will be able to watch Mare of Easttown almost immediately after it drops in the US. Coming exclusively to Sky, switch over to Sky Atlantic on April 19 to get your first instalment, airing a new episode weekly thereafter. Don't have Sky? You can get a Sky subscription with Sky Atlantic included in its basic TV package. Alternatively, pay £9.99 a month for the Entertainment pass on Now TV.

Watch Mare of Easttown in Canada

Crave

Those in Canada can watch Mare of Easttown right alongside their neighbors on April 18 with a Crave subscription. Choose the Movies + HBO plan for CA$19.98 a month, and benefit from a 7-day free trial if you're a new customer.

Watch Mare of Easttown in Australia

Binge

Australians can stream Mare of Easttown not long after those in the US with the first episode dropping on Monday, April 19, with a new one coming to Binge every Monday from there on out. Only AU$10 a month for the Basic plan, you can also enjoy two weeks free with its 14-day free trial for new subscribers.

