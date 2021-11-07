How to watch Dexter: New Blood online from any country

After the whirlwind events of *that* season finale nearly a decade ago, Dexter Morgan has successfully reinvented himself as affable small-town shopkeeper Jim "Jimbo" Lindsay. But even in the freezing surrounds of Iron Lake, his Dark Passenger is starting to glow white hot again. Here's how to watch Dexter: New Blood online where you are.

Despite hanging up his plastic wrap and duct tape, Dexter hasn't quite stripped himself of all the trappings of his true self.

In a relationship with local police chief Angela Bishop and tracked down by his son Harrison, his past catches up with him and the great lie begins to fray at the seams when a series of disappearances form an unmistakable pattern.

See also: Watch The Morning Show season 2

And there's only so much pleasure you can get from chopping wood.

Make sure you soak up every last droplet by tuning into Dexter: New Blood at 7pm ET / PT every Sunday from November 7.

Available to watch live on Showtime, cord cutters can instead turn to Showtime Now, the streaming service offering a free trial. With other options available all over the world, find out how to watch Dexter online where you are and catch all the drama in New Blood.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in the US

Image Showtime Now

Showtime is home to Dexter: New Blood, with the new season airing at 7pm ET / PT every Sunday from November 7. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can currently sign up for a generous 30-day FREE trial of Showtime Now, its catch-up and streaming service. Once that free trial's over, a subscription will cost $3.99 per month for four months, before going up to $10.99 per month.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in Canada

Image Crave

Crave is the place to tune in to Dexter: New Blood in Canada, with new episodes dropping every Sunday, starting November 7. Prices start at $9.99 per month, but that gets you the mobile-only subscription, which doesn't work with Chromecast and is restricted to just one screen. The $19.99 per month or $199.90 per year Crave Total option is Chromecast-friendly, and compatible with a wide array of devices. Plus it lets you stream on up to four different screens at once. But whatever option you choose, there's a 7-day FREE Crave trial to take advantage of first.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in the UK

Image Sky

New episodes of Dexter: New Blood will air at the rather tricky time of 3am GMT every Sunday night/Monday morning from November 8, but they'll also be shown at 10pm on Monday nights. Sky Atlantic is the channel to tune into, but if you don't have a Sky TV subscription, you'll also be able to watch Dexter: New Blood online on Now TV, with its Entertainment Pass costing £9.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in Australia

Image Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the place to watch Dexter: New Blood in Australia, with new episodes landing on the streaming service every Sunday from November 7. A subscription costs $8.99 per month, but you can try before you buy with a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home for the new season of Dexter, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch Dexter: New Blood online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.