Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay reveal: How to watch Gunfight later today

After the big Call of Duty 2019 reveal earlier this year, we now know that the next instalment in Activision's megalithic shooter franchise is a reboot of Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and – thanks to an unexpected announcement earlier this week – the publisher is all set for a Call of Duty multiplayer gameplay reveal later today.

So far, we know that the game has an ambitious single-player campaign, includes the return of Captain Price (albeit with a new voice actor), and will bring back the Modern Warfare series' popular Spec Ops co-op mode, last seen in 2011's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Read more (Image credit: Activision) The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 reboot is an Infinity Ward game with a Naughty Dog heart

While the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer gave us a brief taste of what to expect from one of the biggest upcoming new games of 2019, Activision has now confirmed a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare gameplay reveal is happening today, July 11, which includes raw footage of the game in action. If you're anything of a shooter fan, you're going to want to check this live stream out, as it'll include footage of a brand new 2V2 mode called Gunfight, so here's all the info you need on how to watch it.

How to watch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay Gunfight reveal

The Call of Duty multiplayer gameplay Gunfight reveal takes place at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST today, and can be watch live online on Call of Duty Twitch channel right here.

Additionally, a number of popular streamers/official Call of Duty partners will be showing off Call of Duty multiplayer gameplay on their channels at the same time, so be sure to keep an eye on Syndicate, CourageJD, TeePee, and LEGIQN simultaneously for a more diverse breadth of gameplay

We're excited to announce that @LEGIQN, @ProSyndicate, @TylerTeeP, and @CouRageJD will be streaming live from the studio to debut Gunfight, a new, fast-paced, 2v2 multiplayer mode in #ModernWarfare! Tune in tomorrow at 10am PST!July 10, 2019

Infinity Ward has confirmed that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay Gunfight reveal will be exclusively showing off a brand new PvP mode for the game, and seemingly nothing more. We don't know too much about Gunfight yet, other than the fact it is a "fast paced, 2v2" experience that's set to beef out the roster of more traditional modes from the yearly Call of Duty experience.

In any case, so long as you have a PC or smart device with a stable internet connection, you'll be able to watch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay Gunfight reveal in real time later today, and make sure to stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for more coverage on Gunfight and more from the game in the lead up to its big release in October of this year.

Check out our list of the best Call of Duty games to play while you wait for this year's instalment, or check out the video below for a guide to everything else out this week.