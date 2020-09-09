The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal is imminent, meaning that you only have a few hours to prepare before developers Treyarch and Raven Software lift the lid on all things PvP for the next iteration in the acclaimed first-person shooter franchise.

Thanks to the reveal trailer earlier last month, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign, but today will expose the real meat and potatoes of what will keep you coming back to the upcoming game of 2020 day after day. Below, we've got all the info you need on how to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal.

When is the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal?

(Image credit: Activision)

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal takes place today - Wednesday, September 9 - at 10AM PT/1PM ET/6PM BST, though it's unclear how long it will last for. You can set a reminder on Twitter here, and Activision will let you know with a notification as soon as the stream has started.

Where to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal

It looks as though the official Call of Duty Twitter account will be streaming the show directly onto the social media platform, and that's where its promotional material is currently pushing viewers towards, suggesting it'll be a fairly reliable stream.

Alternatively, you can watch the event live on YouTube here, or the official Call of Duty Twitch channel here. So long as you have reliable internet, and a device that can run live video, you should be good to go.

What is in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal?

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has confirmed that viewers who tune into the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal will be treated to the "next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer", featuring a "deep dive into the latest Multiplayer experience across new maps, modes and experiences."

In addition to live commentary from the developers, live footage from a bunch of Call of Duty streamers around the globe will give you a good idea of how the game plays in real-time, and I'm sure Activision has a few other surprises in store, too. We'll be covering all the big stories to come out of the show here at GamesRadar, as well, so stay tuned to the site if you can't watch along during the stream itself.

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games in the series' history, or find out what we've been playing in this unusual times via our episode of Dialogue Options below.