How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online and stream new episodes weekly from anywhere

Expect all-out drama as the last-ever season of Better Call Saul finally reaches our screens. It’s been described as “out of control”, “devastating”, and the most surprising and heart-breaking season yet. So, buckle up as we break down below how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online from anywhere now.

Almost 15 years since Breaking Bad debuted, prequel series Better Call Saul is circling back round to where it all began: completing the transformation of its star Bob Odenkirk from loveable conman Jimmy McGill into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

And ramping the anticipation up to 11, meth kingpin Walter White and his hare-brained associate Jesse are confirmed to feature in this final chapter.

After the failed assassination of Lalo last season, the war between the Gus Fring and Salamanca drug cartels should reach fever pitch. We know McGill/Goodman lives to become attorney to "the one who knocks". But is Kim guaranteed such an equally beneficent post-show existence?

Read on for our guide for how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online with the help of a VPN if you find yourself overseas and can't access your Netflix account when new episodes air, and find out how it all ends.

How to watch Better Call Saul online in the US

AMC Better Call Saul season 6 premiered on linear TV channel AMC on April 18 with new episodes airing weekly on Monday at 9pm ET / 6pm ET. Season 6 will be released in two parts with the first seven episodes airing weekly up to May 23. The show will be on hiatus until July 11, when the remaining seven episodes will be released weekly up until the series finale on August 15. If you’ve long since cut the cord, you can get AMC content a number of ways. Get AMC Plus from $6.99 a month with a 7-day free trial available. Alternatively, sign up to Sling TV's Orange or Blue plan and save $10 on your first month. For a more cable-like experience, you can also watch AMC content on FuboTV, which boasts 100+ channels and has plans starting from $69.99 with a 7-day free trial, too. And, if you’re out of the country, then purchasing a VPN will let you connect to whichever service you use from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online in the UK

Netflix As with a number of other territories, Netflix is the home of new Better Call Saul season 6 in the UK. New episodes will debut a day after the American broadcast, on Tuesdays from April 19 at about 8am GMT. Imitating the US release pattern, the season will be split in two: halting for a month after May 24 before resuming on July 12 with the weekly release of the remaining six episodes. Away from home? You can stream Better Call Saul and connect to your AMC+ or Sling TV subscription by downloading a VPN and watching just like you would from home.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 FREE online in Canada

AMC In Canada, AMC is available through TV providers Shaw Cable or Shaw Direct. As with the American release, the new season debuted on April 18. The rest air weekly at at 9pm ET / 6pm PT with a break in programming throughout June. If you want an on-demand option, then AMC Plus is available in Canada too, with episodes available at the same time as their TV broadcast. Membership will set you back CAD$6.99 a month, but only after the week-long FREE trial. Give it a whirl and enjoy a heap of excellent AMC series. You can also purchase AMC Plus through Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video channels. Away from home when Better Call Saul drops? With a VPN you can connect to your usual streaming service no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Better Call Saul FREE online in Australia

Stan Stan is the place for all things Saul Goodman in Australia, with new episodes arriving every Tuesday. There’s a hugely generous 30-day free trial available to new subscribers, which mens you can sample a wide range of shows, like Dexter, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and every season of Breaking Bad, before you pay a single Aussie dollar. Plans start at AUD$10 a month and the VOD platform is compatible with PS & Xbox gaming devices, Apple or Telstra TV, on LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense and TCL Smart TVs, in addition to compatible phones and tablets.

How to watch Better Call Saul online from anywhere in the world

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're out of the country when the final season of Better Call Saul airs, you’ll want a VPN so you can tune in to geographically-restricted streaming services like AMC Plus or Sling TV from abroad. A VPN will circumvent geo-restrictions, allowing you to access your usual IPTV service from anywhere in the world. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

