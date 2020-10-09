How to transfer PS4 games to PS5 explained by Sony, including through WiFi

Sony has laid out the process for how to transfer PS4 games to PS5, and you'll have a few options to make it happen.

A new PlayStation Support page lays out the process for moving your digital games from the last console generation to the next one. The quickest easiest option is for games that are installed to a PS4 external hard drive - all you need to do is unplug the drive from your PS4 and plug it into your PS5 . No conversion or reformatting needed, you're straight into enjoying PS5 backwards compatibility .

For games that are installed to your internal hard drive, you can use a special WiFi transfer process instead. Sony isn't giving any more details about that so far, but it sounds like the process will be similar to moving your game library from one PS4 to another. If all that still sounds like too much work, you can always re-download your digital PS4 games onto PS5 one at a time by picking them out of your account library.



If you have a PS4 game on disc, you just put the disc in your PS5 and go. Your install and update data won't transfer over in this case, unfortunately, so keep that in mind if you're planning to jump right back into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare .

The article also re-confirms that DualShock 4 controllers will work with PS4 games, so you won't need to upgrade for a full local multiplayer setup as long as you're playing last-gen titles.

Find some new titles to look forward to in our rundown of upcoming PS5 games .