How to play Skyrim for Alexa on iPhone or Android

If you saw the trailer for Skyrim: Very Special Edition during Bethesda's E3 conference you'd be forgiven for thinking it wasn't one of their real E3 2018 games, as comic actor Keegan-Michael Key yells "FUS-RO-DAH!" with increasing frustration at his Alexa assistant before instructing it to consume all the cheese wheels. But amazingly, it's an actual Alexa Skill you can enable now, allowing you to "quest and explore the dungeons of Skyrim" and "walk straight up a mountain instead of going around" using only the power of your Thu'um.

If you already own an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or similar device then you can simply enable the above Skill on your account, say "Alexa, open Skyrim" and get started on your verbal questing across the lands of Tamriel. However, if you don't have an Amazon device in your home then the good news is you can also play Skyrim: Very Special Edition on your iOS or Android device through the Amazon app. Here's how:

Install the Amazon Shopping app for iOS or Amazon Alexa app for Android on your device, and enable the Skyrim Alexa Skill on your Amazon account.



Tap the Alexa icon - on the iOS app this is in the top right corner of the screen, below the shopping cart and next to the camera icon. On the Android app, you can find it at the bottom of the screen.



Say "Alexa, open Skyrim" and you're off on your adventures.

At the time of writing, the Skyrim: Very Special Edition Alexa Skill is only available in the United States, so unfortunately if you're outside that area you'll just have to continue playing the old fashioned way - but why not visit our Skyrim guide to make sure you're not missing out on anything.