Hot UK Amazon Prime Day deals are still live on TVs, laptops, gaming and more

Yup, the wheels on the deals train are still turning, despite the Prime Day 'officially' ending at the end of yesterday. And if you're not sick of the Amazon Prime Day deals train yet and fancy another perusal session - or if you missed out on something the first time around then we've rounded up some of the best still-live or just-as-good-as-Prime-Day offers that are still going at Amazon and other retailers too.

If you want to skip right over to Amazon's current deals page to browse then you can do so right now, but further down the page we've pulled out our favourite still-good deals from our areas of expertise and passion: gaming, TVs, tech, and the like. Nice.

From a contender for best gaming mouse in the shape of the Razer Viper to an amazing TV and console bundle consisting of our best gaming TV of 2020 and a Nintendo Switch console, to one of the best gaming laptops going in the form of the supreme Razer Blade machine and the latest Amazon Echo, there are still great deals to be had to improve your life for play or for work.

There's a bunch here to get stuck in and there's a good chance you'll find something you really want. Plus, it can't help to get your eye in before the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals kick in too. Sigh. Still, nothing better than saving money on cool stuff so (relentless) deals are our friends really.

TVs

55-inch LG OLED CX TV | Nintendo Switch bundle | £1998 £1508 at Currys

For anyone looking for an OLED TV and a Nintendo Switch - don't forget the console has been very hard to come by over recent months - this is quite simply a smashing deal and we don't see stock lasting long with such a drastic bunch of discounts.

Sony Bravia 49-inch KD49X70 4K TV | £699 £530 at Amazon

Sony's TVs are consistently some of the best and Bravia range are the cream of the already-premium crop. Therefore, saving £168 on a panel from their newest range is an excellent offer before Prime Day.

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | Free £100 e-gift card | £1,799 £1,399 from John Lewis

Not bothered about a Switch bundle? Then this alternate offer can save you a lot of money too. Originally costing £1800 on release, it's been more like £1600 for a while, but this price is the best yet. It's one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in quite some time. To get your free £100 e-gift card after purchase you'll need to sign in via the free My John Lewis program. You also get a free 5-year guarantee at John Lewis

Hisense 55-inch AE7000 4K TV | £399 at Amazon UK

Solidifying itself as an offerer of affordable and good quality 4K TVs Hisense has done the business here again with a 55-inch beast for less than 400 quid.

Samsung 43-inch TU7110 4K TV | £399 £361.44 at Amazon UK

While it's not a massive discount in terms of pounds off the price tag, this is a decent reduction on a quality Samsung TV of this year. One of 43-inches is fast becoming perfect for a bedroom TV too now, and with Samsung's latest gubbins inside, it'll be reliable as heck too.

Hisense 55-inch AE7400 4K TV | £599 £429 at Amazon UK

This Dolby Vision 4K television from Hisense is excellent value and a great deal for those looking to get something a bit better than basic, but still without breaking the bank.

LG 55-inch CX OLED 4K TV | £1,699 £1,399 at Currys

A tremendous early Prime Day tv deal from Currys (who will be trying to counter Amazon's price cuts, surely) on one of LGs infamously excellent OLED televisions. Arguably some of the best you can get for any entertainment or media, this 300 quid discount is a very solid one indeed.

Epson Gaming & Home Cinema Projector| £599.99 £522.36 at Amazon UK

Epson's 300-inch projection device offers built-in Wi-Fi and iProjection app, alongside high production colour and resolution quality at a full 1080p. Its 15000:1 contrast ratio is a thing of beauty.

Laptops & PCs

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | £2,300 £1,998 at Amazon UK

This is good value for a 2070-powered laptop from Razer's quality wheelhouse. A healthy saving of 300 pounds gets you Razer's typical sleek design and build, but also 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a gorgeous 4K OLED screen. Mmm.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | £899 £842.43 at Amazon UK

This machine is part-laptop, part-tablet, and offers excellent flexibility and productivity. It's powered by a 10th-gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM so will have the guts to do all your home and work tasks. A small but helpful discount here, too.

ASUS ROG Strix G732LXS gaming laptop | £3,500 £2,999.99 at Amazon UK

With a whopping 500 quid off the price, this 2080 Super-powered machine is a solid offering but still demands a high price tag. However, it's a premium gaming machine and goes a long way to justifying its price tag with a 32GB of RAM, a 17.3" 300Hz screen, an i7-10875H processor, and a 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte AERO 15s laptop | £2,000 £1,299.99 at ebuyer

This is a smashing discount. You might not be able to run games at 4K with the 1660Ti, but the screen and image quality will be supreme. Good RAM and a sizeable SSD round out this great laptop deal.

HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop | £900 £799.99 at Amazon UK

This is a pretty good deal for an early Prime Day offering: a lean mean gaming machine with a 1650Ti graphics card, a brand-new 10th-generation Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Not bad for a proven HP machine. As of early Tuesday morning, this laptop was out of stock, but you can still place an order for it at this reduced price.

ADMi Gaming PC (Nvidia) | £999.95 £749.95 at Amazon

This is an impressive price for a surprisingly powerful kit. An SSD and 16GB of RAM will keep things speeds, and while the Nvidia 2060 might not be completely top-of-the-range, it's pretty darn close.

Alienware Aurora R9 | £1,500 £1,203.99 at Amazon

The Aurora R9 offers some decent future-proofing, with a 256GB SSD and a 1660 Ti graphics card leading the charge. Helping out are an Intel core i7, 8GB of RAM, and an extra terabyte of hard drive space, making for a competitive mid-range PC from one of the best-known manufacturers in the business.

Alienware Aurora R11 | £1,999.99 £1,719.99 at Amazon

A little more powerful than the R9, the Aurora R11 doubles up on the RAM and the size of your SSD, while also stepping the GPU up to an RTX 2070. That extra oomph comes with a slightly higher price-tag, but in this case it's certainly worth it. Note: Amazon is saying this is out of stock, but you can still place your order at this price.

ADMi Gaming PC (AMD) | £699.95 £599.95 at Amazon

Another ADMi machine, this one is small but fast, with a 240GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. That's not tonnes of storage, but it's a good amount of power for not too high an investment, and is perfect if you're planning to focus on a few competitive multiplayer games (unless you're into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare).

ADMi Seven | £699.95 £599.95 at Amazon

If you're more concerned about RAM than processing power, the ADMi Falcon is likely to be a better pick. The £599.95 price point keeps it competitive, the only major changes being more memory but a less powerful Ryzen 2600X processor. If you're planning to run some more ambitious games, this could be for you.

Vibox I-18 | £699.95 £479.95 at Amazon

This is a fantastic starter deal. It's not particularly powerful, but still boasts a beefy HDD and a decent amount of RAM, meaning it'll still run most current-gen games. Bundled in with its £534 price-tag, however, you'll get a 21.5-inch monitor, a mask, headset, and gaming keyboard, and even a free game, making this a great bundle for PC gaming newcomers.

Amazon tech

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon regularly knocks money off its most popular smart speaker, so you rarely have to pay £50. At £30 today's offer is tremendous value. You can get it in a range of colours too.

View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th-gen) and Philips Hue bulb bundle | £104.98 £89.99 at Amazon

The new Amazon Echo is one of the most complete rethinks offered by the company for one of its best devices, tying together a variety of smart home elements into a classy design, with improved voice recognition and speakers to boot. Pre-orders are open now. This bundle also comes with a white Philips Hue bulb that'll you'll be able to activate via voice alone with the Echo speaker.

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 at Amazon

Like the Echo, the Dot benefits from many of the tweaks Amazon has managed to cram into the spherical design but for a lower price in a smaller size. Rest assured, Alexa is still just as capable, making this a bit of a smart home bargain. Pre-orders are live now with one option for an extra £10 including a clock display which we find very handy.

View Deal

Headphones

Sony WH-H910N | £250 £159 at Amazon

Now this is a bargain. The Sony WH-H910N is a wireless, noise-cancelling set of headphones with touch controls and high-res audio to go with adaptive sound control and a 35-hour battery life. Thanks to a £91 discount, this premium device just got much more affordable. Five different colours are available: Black, Green, Red, Blue, and Orange.

View Deal

Sony WI-C310 | £45 £24.49 at Amazon

Want good, high-quality headphones without having to spend a fortune? The Sony WI-C310 might be what you're after. It offers wireless functionality, a 15-hour battery life, "stream quality sound all day", a mic for taking calls, and hands-free functionality. Plus, it's had a discount of 46% for Amazon Prime Day. Bargain. If you want to choose a specific colour, you can get the same offer in Black, Silver / White, Blue, or Gold.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds | £139 £95 at Amazon

A saving on the Samsung Galaxy Buds? Don't mind if we do. As Samsung's premier earbuds, these sync easily to your phone and are perfect for everything from the commute to gym sessions. They also feature an ambient mode to help you tune in to the world around you. Nice! A few different colours are on offer for Amazon Prime Day - you can get it in Black, White, or Yellow.

View Deal

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Grey + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Minecraft | £338.98 £309 at Currys

Save £29.98 on a holy trinity of a Switch bundle, which comes with the neon red variant of the console, Animal Crossing, and the excellent Minecraft.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Green) | £100 £67.99 at Amazon uk

This is one of our favourite headsets of recent years. The soundcard gives you lots to play with and it's great with PCs and consoles too, and the audio quality is absolutely of the Kraken standard and means this is still a high-grade headset even after its initial release - and certainly at this great price.

Razer Viper mouse | £90 £59.99 at Amazon UK

Probably the best ambidextrous gaming mouse out there right now, this is good value at 60 quid.. I used this mouse daily before getting my lefty Naga and it was by far the most comfortable, smoothest, and quickest ambi mouse I've used.

HyperX Cloud X gaming headset for Xbox One | £70 £59.99 at Amazon UK

One of the top-performing ranges from one of the best gaming audio brands. The HyperX Cloud X headset is absolutely worth the investment with this handy discount.

HyperX Cloud Revolver gaming headset | £140 £98 at Amazon UK

The Revolver has studio-grade sound so you can pinpoint your enemies and navigate your way through environments clearly and crisply. The USB audio control offers great flexibility, and with £45 off, this is a handsome deal right now.

Razer Kraken | £80 £56.03 at Amazon UK

A premier, no-nonsense quality headset from the specialists in-game audio, this. It's arguably great value at its normal price of £80, let alone with this hefty discount. At £56 quid, this is excellent bang for buck for a headset that can have you covered whatever your platform.

Razer Basilisk V2 mouse | £80 £47.99 at Amazon UK

A great quality mouse that's built for first person shooters. The Basilisk V2 features a customisable wheel, a 20,000 DPI Optical sensor and a removable DPI switch giving you plenty of flexibility and sheer speed.

Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED | £85 £59.99 at Amazon

Logitech really know what they're doing when it comes to great gaming mice, and the G703 LIGHTSPEED is no exception. A fantastic wireless gaming mouse that is also superb for home or office use, it provides 16,000 DPI, 400+ IPS, and 1:1 tracking. It can also support up to 35 hours of continuous play on one charge. Not bad, considering the extensive 43% discount.

View Deal

Logitech G502 gaming mouse | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The G502 is a fantastic mouse for any task. That super-fast 16,000 DPI is great for first-person shooters and the contoured design with thumb-rest is excellent for extended sessions. We really like using the unlockable scroll wheel at work too for fast-scrolling through, super long Excel sheets. I've used one every day for the last four years and it's still going strong.

View Deal

Rose Gold DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (PS4) | £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon UK

A £10 saving here is one of the better controller deals for one of the better controllers out there. The Rose Gold DualShock 4 controller looks sleek, and it's definitely one of the best-looking controllers around.

Razer Seiren X microphone | £100 £75.99 at Amazon UK

I use this microphone an awful lot at home and it's a cracker. It's crispness and clarity and compact size go a long way to justify its usual price, but this is a steal.

HP Omen 27i monitor | £500 £424 at Amazon UK

This 1440p 27-inch monitor is from HP's new (ish) Omen range of gaming gear and has all the hallmarks of a quality screen. There's a 1ms response time, G-Sync compatibility, a 165Hz refresh rate and a cool design to boot. A decent chunk off the price here too.

Smart tech & Phones

Apple Watch Series 3 | 38mm | £189 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a fantastic first smartwatch that can also be a great upgrade from older versions of the Watch or Android-powered devices. It comes in silver or space grey with either white or black Sports Bands. If you're an iPhone user and looking to get into smartwatches, this is hundreds cheaper than the new 6 series and still a great buy in 2020.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch | 46mm Bluetooth | £265 at Amazon

I have this smartwatch and it's great. Lots of features and apps, a good size, and a three-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite | £579 £399.99 at Amazon

Samsung's S10 Lite range aims to make the phone as accessible as possible, so it lowers the power of the S10's tech ever so slightly to drop the price. It's still a brilliant phone though, with an excellent camera and a large, gorgeous screen. You can get it in Prism Black, Prism White, or Prism Blue.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 | £799 from £649 at Amazon

The new and improved Samsung Galaxy S20 is also available for less as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales. It provides a much faster 120Hz screen for smoother scrolling, world-beating cameras, and a speedy processor. Two colours are currently available, and they are Cosmic Grey and Cloud Pink.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite | £529 £499.97 at Amazon

The Note10 is unusual as far as phones go, but in a good way; it provides you with an additional S Pen stylus. This is perfect for everything from notes to drawing, and it's quite the novelty. The triple camera is also notable. It's currently available on offer in Aura Black or Aura Glow.

View Deal

Hard drives

WD Black P10 (5TB) | £135 £109 at Amazon

Western Digital is the go-to choice when it comes to hard drives, and the Black range is the result of their years of expertise. With 5TB of storage space, you don't need to worry about running out of room on your PC, next-gen console, or current-gen machine.

View Deal

Sabrent Rocket Nano 1TB | £200 £159.89 at Amazon UK

There are some sweet, sweet storage deals on this Amazon Prime Day, and this one is a cracker of deal on a pocket rocket of an external SSD. This offering from Sabrent will ensure you have the exquisite speed and reliability of SSDs to hand at all times.

G-Technology ArmorATD Rugged (5TB) | £200 £161.99 at Amazon UK

This is fine value from a pound-to-terabyte point of view, but it also comes in the form of a tough, rugged, water-resistant, and shock-proof hard drive. Excellent stuff this.