Horizon Zero Dawn's PC performance issues are Guerrilla's "highest priority"

Guerrilla has responded to players reporting "technical issues" with Horizon Zero Dawn on PC.

As spotted by commenters on ResetEra , Guerrilla has offered a "quick update" in response to the numerous player reports submitted followed the port of the fan-favourite PS4 game to PC.

"We have been monitoring all of our channels and are aware that some players have been experiencing crashes and other technical issues," the post states . "Please know that we are investigating your reports as our highest priority.

"We appreciate those who have already taken the time to report their issues on Steam, Reddit, or via our website. If you are still encountering crashes or bugs, please continue to use those spaces, or refer to our FAQ if you are unsure of how to proceed. Your reports are, and have already been, incredibly helpful for our teams."

While the post didn't give an indication as to when the issues might be resolved, but the team did say it would "update you all as soon as we have more news".

Horizon Zero Dawn on PC is currently sitting on a "mixed" review rating from the 7000+ players who have left a review on Steam since the game released yesterday, August 7, 2020.

ICYMI, here is Horizon Zero Dawn's PC system requirements courtesy of both Steam and the Epic Games Store . When compared to the other high-profile of a Sony first-party game, Death Stranding , Horizon Zero Dawn on PC calls for twice the ram and considerably more CPU power, despite the fact Horizon Zero Dawn is over three years old.

