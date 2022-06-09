Horizon Zero Dawn TV show will reportedly document the Old Ones' fall

The upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn TV show adaptation will reportedly take place in the game’s universe, and so will not be a remake or reboot of Aloy’s story.

This is according to insider Jeff Grubb, who speaks about the previously announced Horizon TV adaptation on a recent episode of the GrubbSnax podcast (opens in new tab): "The show as pitched right now is called Horizon 2074, and it will split its time between the timeline you see in the games, and the timeline where things begin to fall," Grubb says.

The podcast host also reveals that the series will not act as a reboot or remake and instead will take place parallel to the game’s storyline and explain some of the elements that happened in the games. Grubb also claims that it looks like it will be filmed and possibly set in Toronto, Canada but this is yet to be officially confirmed by PlayStation or any production companies involved.

As Grubb says in the podcast episode, this is mainly based on rumours that they’ve heard so it’s still best to take all of this info with a grain of salt until officially revealed. Other than this, we don’t know much else about the project, just that it will apparently be heading to Netflix, according to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan - who subtly announced the show was in production during the Q&A segment of a Sony Business Briefing a few weeks ago.

A Horizon Zero Dawn TV series is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of PlayStation adaptations as of late. We’re still anxiously waiting for a release date for the currently filming The Last of Us TV show , we are also aware of a Twisted Metal series which is being worked on by some of the writers of Deadpool, and a God of War TV series which is said to be heading to Amazon Prime when completed.