Horizon Zero Dawn transforms into a pixelated adventure in 72p

Horizon Zero Dawn can be turned into a pixelated adventure game by turning down the resolution to 72p.

Yes, you read that correctly. On the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn, you can manually adjust the display resolution for the game all the way to an incredibly low 72p (the lowest resolution the game offers, in fact). Just below, you can see a Twitter user showing off what Guerilla's game looks like at the 72p resolution setting, and it looks oddly charming.

Did you know the PC Version of Horizon: Zero Dawn lets you toggle the resolution to 72p? (256x144)

We'd actually love to play this version of Horizon Zero Dawn. The way the game maintains a relatively smooth flow even while the resolution is turned down to 72p is endearing, and it actually looks like it'd be a lot of fun to play.

It'll be interesting to see whether this option is ever replicated for Horizon Forbidden West, should the sequel actually ever make it to PC. Right now, the hotly anticipated sequel from Guerilla is set to release on both the PS5 and the PS4, but there's been no confirmation of a PC version in the works. Then again, the PC version of the original game wasn't released until over three years after its initial console launch, so we'll have to wait and see what Guerilla and Sony have planned.

Horizon Forbidden West sees Aloy adventuring all the way to the west coast of America, encountering new allies and threats as she goes. There's no current release date for the ambitious sequel right now, but it's expected that Guerilla's sequel will release at some point later this year. For a complete rundown of why we're so excited for Aloy's next adventure, head over to our Horizon Forbidden West preview for more.

