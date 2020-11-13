Horizon Forbidden West PS5 hub lets you follow along for news and activities

Horizon Forbidden West now has its very own game hub on PS5, giving you a chance to try out one of the system's new features and follow along with one of its most anticipated games.

Developer Guerrilla Games spotlighted the game's new hub on its official Twitter account, teasing that fans should follow the hub for "all the latest news, community activities, and other fun content" going forward. All we know about the release date for Horizon Forbidden West is that it's coming some time next year, so this new hub should help tide you over while we wait for more details.

Check out Horizon Forbidden West's brand new #PS5 Game Hub! Follow the game for all the latest news, community activities, and other fun content. pic.twitter.com/YeoJHaaZUsNovember 13, 2020

With the new PS5 UI officially available to the public, the world's getting a better look at how the new design integrates multiple formerly discrete pieces into one synthesized whole. For instance, building PlayStation Store elements lets you find new games without jumping several screens away for your current game collection - and if you give the new Horizon Forbidden West hub a follow, you'll be able to follow along with the latest updates from the developer right alongside the rest of your dashboard.

Though it's easily one of our most anticipated upcoming PS5 games, Guerrilla Games and Sony have confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PS4 as well. Sony is planning a longer-term transition to keep PS4 players happy for years into the future, since there's still way, way more of them than there are PS5 players.