Horizon Call of the Mountain puts Aloy in a supporting role to a new protagonist

Horizon Call of the Mountain will star a new protagonist, but will still feature Aloy in a supporting role.

The new details on the PS VR2-exclusive game were revealed by developer Guerrilla Games earlier today in the tweets just below. Horizon Call of the Mountain might be starring a brand new character in the world of Guerrilla's game, but it'll still bring back mainline protagonist Aloy, as well as other recognizable supporting characters.

The story of Horizon Call of the Mountain will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character. We'll meet Aloy, as well as returning and new faces along the way, and we can't wait for you to meet the protagonist of this adventure soon.January 5, 2022 See more

One former Guerrilla dev has even made some pretty audacious claims about the new game. Former Forbidden West world designer Chris James claims Call of the Mountain will "change what AAA means for VR," so it certainly sound like the VR spin-off is one to keep an eye on.

This is been in the works for a while.I didn’t work on it, but I promise you this will change what AAA means for VR.It’s amazing. https://t.co/nzXcWLHDoPJanuary 5, 2022 See more

If you're unfamiliar with the new venture from Guerrilla, Horizon Call of the Mountain was only just announced by Sony during a presentation at CES 2022. This makes Guerrilla's new game the first title to be officially announced for the new-gen VR headset.

As for the headset itself, we finally know a bit more about the PSVR 2, having waited since it was first revealed all the way back near the beginning of 2021. Chiefly, the new headset boasts 4K HDR OLED displays with a 110-degree field of view, offering up 2000x2040 resolution for each eye, as well as 120Hz support.

Additionally, the PSVR 2 will utilize eye-tracking alongside headset feedback, similar to that found in the PS5's DualSense controller. There might not be a release date for the new headset or the Horizon experience just yet, but a rumor yesterday claimed Sony's new headset is on the cusp of entering mass production over in China.

