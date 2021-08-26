Here's why Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga combat system is a big upgrade for the series

A Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga dev has briefly explained its new approach to gameplay.

Just below, you can see a tweet from former TT Games developer Jack Chapman (now at Sackboy: A Big Adventure studio Sumo Digital). In the tweet itself, the gameplay designer says that he deliberately wanted to move away from the style of gameplay found in past Lego Star Wars games, to develop something entirely new for The Skywalker Saga.

During development, I ended up working on blaster combat, mainly working to improve the core control & feel of the shooting gameplay. I wanted to move away from the old style of aiming found in previous TT titles, to allow players to move, aim and shoot as freely as possible. pic.twitter.com/R68KSpT4mBAugust 26, 2021 See more

This all culminates in, as Chapman points out, more freedom of movement, aiming, and shooting for the player in The Skywalker Saga. This all follows from Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga resurfacing with a brand new trailer at the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase yesterday at August 25, as well as a release window of Spring 2022.

This new style of gameplay certainly is a big departure from past Lego games, including Lego Star Wars games in particular. Previously, past Lego games would combine segments of fixed camera angles and loose third-person perspectives for more detached gameplay, and it looks like The Skywalker Saga is switching this up for a more involved third-person viewpoint. Let's hope this means we'll see Yaddle with a blaster.

It's certainly something to look forward to when TT Games's next adventure eventually arrives next year. The Skywalker Saga is set to boast well over 300 playable characters over the course of the nine movies, and you can play the prequel, sequel, and original trilogy in any order you prefer, which is the perfect excuse to delve into The Last Jedi (the best one) first.

You can check out our complete Star Wars timeline guide for a full overview of where the movies and TV shows stand.