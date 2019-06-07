Here's the tea: Sophie Turner says that the Game of Thrones coffee cup scandal is the "lazy" Kit Harington's fault

Daenerys Targaryen is gradually realising that Jon Snow is beloved by his people in a way she's not, looking over at him with a chilling gaze. Flagons of ale are plentiful, but wait, what's that? A coffee cup is right in front of her. Yeah, spotting that coffee cup in Game of Thrones season 8 did ruin the mood somewhat, but Sophie Turner has come out and made it clear that it wasn't Emilia Clarke's fault at all, instead blaming the disposable beverage container on Kit Harington. Who she says is "lazy". Ouch. You can see the whole clip below.

The tea comes from Conan O'Brien's show Conan on CBS. Of course the whole 'who's-to-blame-for-the-coffee-cup' topic came up in conversation, and Turner didn't hold back. "The coffee cup was where Kit's chair was. First I blamed it on Emilia, but I don’t think Emilia would do that," she said. "Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that. It was in front of Kit’s chair and then obviously he moved and this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn’t there". Then, just to hammer the point home, she confirmed that "it was Kit. It was a hundred per cent Kit". Well, now we know. I don't blame the cast of Game of Thrones for wanting a caffeine pick-me-up during the long shooting hours, but after Turner's testimony let's consider the matter is closed. Because if it doesn't we might be in for another Troy Baker/Randy Pitchford-style feud , and nobody wants that.