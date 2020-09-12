Here's everything you need to know about Godfall's pricing and pre-order details

Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing have unveiled official pricing and pre-order details for upcoming Godfall .

Revealed during Gearbox's PAX Digital Showcase, the different variations – which are explained in these infographics – include: the Godfall Standard ($59.99) edition, which includes the base game; Godfall Deluxe Edition ($79.99), which includes the base game and expansion 1; and Godfall Ascended Edition ($89.99), which includes the base game, expansion 1, and Godfall Ascended "digital cosmetic contents".

(Image credit: Gearbox)

(Image credit: Gearbox)

There are bonus goodies for all Epic Game Store pre-orders, too, including: Zer0 from the Borderland franchise’s sword "to use as you fight your way through Aperion"; a Godfall Starter Pack of early equipment Augments and Trinkets; Chrome Silvermane, Phoenix and Greyhawk skin cosmetic variants; and a yellow Typhon variant.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Godfall recently revealed three new Valorpolates inspired by zodiac signs: Mesa, Typhon, and Vertigo. The three new signs were announced during last month's Gamescom presentation by Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing. The stream also goes into great detail about what Valorplates are, how they affect Godfall's gameplay, and their role in co-op combat.

Previously, we were only aware of the Silvermane Valorplate, which as Alyssa described at the time, looks an awful lot like it's inspired by Leos. We know there are 12 Valorplates in total, so it's likely we'll see the other zodiac signs get their own Valorplates in the future. All 12 Valorplates in the game will be categorised as either Balanced, Specialized, or Exotic and choosing the right one will be key in determining how you'll play through the game, whether in single-player or co-op mode.

Godfall is set to release Holiday 2020 on PS5 and PC. Epic Games Store pre-orders are available now right here , while we'll hear more about PlayStation 5's pre-orders "soon".