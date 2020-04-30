A live-action Hercules movie is happening, and the Russo brothers are involved

1997's Hercules is getting a live-action adaptation, with MCU directing duo the Russo brothers signed on as producers. The project is reportedly still in the early stages of development and has yet to find a director.

According to THR, the script is being written by Dave Callaham, who's also attached to Wonder Woman 1984 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As things are just beginning to take shape, we don't know of anyone else working on the live-action Hercules. Likewise, it sounds like we're still quite a ways from hearing anything concrete on casting.

The original Hercules animated film is a classic example of Renaissance-era Disney - heartful, witty, and endlessly re-watchable. Of course, a big part of its charm is the music, and it remains to be known if Disney will imbue the same musical DNA into the live-action remake.

It should be an interesting journey watching Disney fill in the cast. Obviously, there's the question of who will fill the godly knee-high shoes of the titular Hercules. Actors like Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa seem obvious choices, but it'd be nice to see Disney explore some less represented folk.

The closest film we have for comparison is last year's Lion King live-action remake, which is a near shot-for-shot remake of the original. Though, that was obviously scripted, directed, and produced by an entirely different team, so there's really no telling which direction Disney will go with the Hercules adaptation.

