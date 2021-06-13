Hello Neighbor 2 trailer shows off sneaking, showering, and new gameplay

Hello Neighbor 2 got a brand new trailer during the PC Gaming Show as part of E3 2021. It shows a journalist who is trying to investigate the sinister neighbor Mr. Peterson, setting booby traps, sneaking up on him in the shower, and - whoops - getting caught.

It looks like the sequel is sticking to the stealth horror route of the 2017 original, with the player squaring off against the games worryingly smart AI that learns your patterns and adapts to make sure you're never really safe from your creepy pursuer. He has his own routines, cooking, cleaning, being weird, that you can exploit to gain the advantage. The AI in Hello Neighbor 2 will even notice your successes, stealing your best tactics for itself. Have we learned nothing from sci-fi movies?

Hello Neighbor 2 is currently in its Alpha 1.5 build, with a planned release on Xbox Series X/S and PC sometime in 2021. It's being developed by Eerie Guest and tinyBuild,

