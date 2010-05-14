Helghast invade Hot Shots Tennis on PSP

Not too long ago we saw some upcoming PSP titles, including the next entry in the Hot Shots series, Hot Shots Tennis: Get a Grip. Not only did it have the great, casual sports feel that might fill the Mario Tennis-shaped void in the market, but it takes advantage of the PSP’s four player online functions. It also seemed to have deep character customization and skill ranking systems too, but the most surprising addition was a playableappearance by the faceless Fascists of the Killzone series, the Helghast.

Sony released the first screens and info on the guys viatheir blog today. Never have mutant space-Nazis looked so adorable.

Though this was the only example of Sony cross-promotion we saw in our time with it, we hope this is just the beginning. What other PlayStation luminaries could there be? Kratos? Jak? Nathan Drake? Ratchet? Sackboy? Ico?… A SOCOM soldier? Um… a car from Gran Turismo?

