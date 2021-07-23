HBO Max's Dune series scores The Haunting of Bly Manor's Diane Ademu-John as showrunner

What a day to be a Dune fan!

The first full-length trailer for Warner Bros. Dune movie gave us a glimpse at Frank Herbert's fantastical world as brought to life by Denis Villeneuve. But his isn't the only approach to Herbert's novels coming to the screen. HBO Max's prequel series is on the way, and has a new figure at the helm.

Diane Ademu-John joins the show, entitled Dune: The Sisterhood, in the role of writer, producer and showrunner. Prometheus scribe Jon Spaihts was previously attached but left the project in November 2019 to concentrate on writing the Dune movie sequel.

Ademu-John's previous credits include genre properties like Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor and The CW series The Originals and The Vampire Diaries, where she served an executive producer. She also racked up writing credits on Medium, Empire, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Originals.

According to Variety 's report the series "is told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune."

HBO Max ordered the project to series back in June 2019. The show is set as a prequel to the Dune movies. The first, starring Timothee Chalamet, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now set for a release this year. The film's director Denis Villeneuve will direct the pilot episode of the series which, like the movie, is being produced by Legendary.

Spaihts and Villeneuve will executive produce the series alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate and Scott Z. Burns.