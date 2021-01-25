A Harry Potter TV show is reportedly in development

A Harry Potter TV show is currently in development.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Warner Bros. has begun perusing writers to work on a new series based in the Wizarding World. It remains unclear whether this would be a revision of the books or an entirely new series.

No writers or actors are currently attached to the project, which Warner Bros. is apparently developing for HBO Max. Sources told the publication that a broad number of ideas are being discussed, with nothing specific being worked on yet.

The studio denied the report in a statement saying: "There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform."

However, it's notable that Tom Ascheim was recently appointed as overseer of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts properties at Warner, hinting that new projects set in the Wizarding World would soon be underway.

Expanding the franchise is reportedly a top priority. J.K. Rowling remains in control of the property along with Wadner and HBO Max, and those behind the streaming service are keen to find a must-watch show that can help it rival Disney Plus and Netflix. Over eight movies, the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films have grossed over $7 billion worldwide, meaning expansion was inevitable.

Warner Bros. has also begun looking at other franchises to further expand, including Game of Thrones. Based on George R. R. Martin's books, a Dunk and Egg series is currently in the early stages of development alongside a Game of Throne prequel titled House of the Dragon. There's also a Sex and the City revamp on the way to HBO Max and a Friends reunion. Check out the latest HBO Max price for the best deal.

