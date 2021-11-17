Harry Potter cast reuniting for 20th anniversary special

The cast of the Harry Potter movies are reuniting for a retrospective special on HBO Max to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (AKA Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the US and India).

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, who played the franchise's main trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, and director Chris Columbus are set to discuss the franchise for the first time – Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson starred in all eight Harry Potter movies, while Columbus directed the first two and was a producer on the third.

The special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will arrive on the streamer on January 1, 2022. According to HBO Max, it will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations".

Other cast members joining the trio include Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Professor Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell).