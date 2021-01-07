Halo: The Master Chief Collection brings back Grifball

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has brought back the fan-favorite game type Grifball, as announced in a Tweet from the official Halo Twitter account.

The future is now and with it comes the greatest sport known to Spartans. Grifball returns to MCC bringing you the chance to smash enemies and score goals! pic.twitter.com/mChQg34dCgJanuary 6, 2021

Grifball is a ball-based game type where players are armed only with Energy Sword and a Gravity Hammer, both of which have infinite energy/ammo. Two teams face off in an attempt to score goals in the opposition's zone by carrying a ball over the threshold. The ball can be tossed around between players, which almost always leads to hilarious moments where you're about to catch a ball and get absolutely yeeted by a gravity hammer. Whenever I would get too obsessed with my K/D in Slayer, I'd spend some time goofing off in Grifball - it's a great palette cleanser.

As GamesRadar previously reported in December, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has plans to add more content throughout 2021. That includes more seasons on a regular two-month basis, as well as mod support and new Forge items. There's also a custom game browser in development and an in-game FPS cap in the works. Season 5 will add new cosmetic content, including new armor sets, which the Halo community always gets excited about. For more on what to expect in Halo: The Master Chief Collection in 2021, check out the Halo Waypoint post detailing the roadmap.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a good distraction for those of us waiting for Halo Infinite, which doesn't have a set release date but is due sometime this fall.