Halo Infinite will be "one of the many first-party titles" shown during the Xbox Series X July event

Halo Infinite will be making an appearance during the July Xbox 20/20 event, developer 343 Industries has officially reconfirmed.

While Xbox's Matt Booty and Aaron Greenberg already touched on Halo Infinite's involvement in the July event during the recent May showcase, 343 Industries officially confirmed it will be making an appearance in a recent Halo Waypoint update .

"You may have seen people talking about this lightly before," the post states, "but we're extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of the many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July. Get ready."

As part of Xbox's plans to deliver monthly digital events to reveal some of the upcoming Xbox Series X games and outline the features and future plans for Microsoft's next-gen console, the July event is set to showcase some of the first-party games heading to the Xbox Series X.

The recent May stream revealed some of the upcoming third-party games heading to the Xbox Series X, including The Ascent, Call of the Sea, Scorn, Second Extinction, and Bright Memory Infinite, among others. The showcase also gave us another chance to see more of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with a shiny new first look gameplay trailer showing off some of the locations and action we'll be experiencing in Ubisoft's latest Assassin's Creed adventure set in the Dark Ages.

Since Halo Infinite was first revealed, we've only seen a handful of cinematic teaser trailers, and fans everywhere are hungry to see some gameplay. As a launch title for the Xbox Series X, Halo Infinite is still currently expected to launch Holiday 2020, and is also set to land on PC and Xbox One. Regardless of what is shown, it'll be exciting to finally get another look at Master Chief's big return.

Here's every game announced during the Xbox Series X May event.