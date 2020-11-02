Halo Infinite is still expected to release in 2021, according to Xbox insider Klobrille.

In a recent tweet that was shared on the Halo subreddit , Klobrille claims that Halo Infinite is "more or less content complete", meaning that 343 Industries can now shift its focus onto the "technical aspects". As a result, the Xbox insider says they "absolutely do expect Halo Infinite to be released 2021".

The game is more or less content complete. They can fully focus on the technical aspects now. I absolutely do expect Halo Infinite to be released 2021.October 30, 2020

While this is in no way official confirmation and should be taken with a pinch of salt, Klobrielle has accurately predicted features in the upcoming Halo release in the past, such as the grappling hook . The tweet came in response to concerns surrounding the news of a leadership shakeup , with a recent report from Bloomberg confirming that Chris Lee has stepped down as director of Halo Infinite.

Lee's departure comes after the project lost its creative director last year, along with an executive producer. Originally due to release this holiday 2020 to coincide with the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Halo Infinite was set to be one of the big upcoming Series X launch games. Not long after the first gameplay reveal during the July Xbox showcase, 343 Industries announced Halo Infinite would be delayed to 2021 .

No release date has been announced yet beyond the 2021 window, but we've steadily been getting news about the new Halo entry from community updates. Back in September, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrad confirmed that no fixed release date had been locked in yet.