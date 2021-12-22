Halo Infinite is giving away daily holiday-themed rewards for playing multiplayer

The Halo Infinite holiday event is live with themed daily rewards for you to unlock simply by playing multiplayer.

Halo Infinite's holiday event is a simple one compared to other games - the map isn't decked out in holiday lights or covered in a blanket of snow - but who can say no to free stuff? The Winter Contingency event, as it's officially titled, runs until December 30, each day offering a new holiday-themed reward for you to unlock. All you have to do is log in to Halo Infinite and play a match of Arena or Big Team Battle and boom, you've got your stocking stuffer.

There are 10 holiday rewards in total, including the "Peppermint Laughter" armor and weapon skins you can see in the picture above, as well as new shoulder pieces, emblems, and more. You'll be able to unlock one piece per day, so don't expect to scoop up the whole collection right away. That said, if you don't manage to complete the entire pass by December 30, you'll still be able to unlock anything you missed until the morning of January 4, when the event truly ends.

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Right on the heels of the holiday event, the Tenrai event is returning on Tuesday, January 4. 343 recently revealed that some changes are coming to the Tenrai event that should make it easier to earn yourself more samurai armor faster.

Halo Infinite weapons | Halo Infinite equipment | Halo Infinite Tenrai event | How to level up fast in Halo Infinite | Halo Infinite Battle Pass | Halo Infinite ranks in order | Halo Infinite controller settings | Halo Infinite KD tracker and player records | Halo Infinite Fiesta matches | Halo Infinite killing spree | Halo Infinite crashing on PC | Halo Infinite User is Banned | When do Halo Infinite challenges reset?