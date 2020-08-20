Halo Infinite dev denies claims that the Halo TV series contributed to the delay

Halo Infinite developer 343 industries has denied claims alleging the Halo TV series played a part in the upcoming game's delay.

In a statement made to IGN , a 343 Industries spokesperson refuted a claim made in a recent report published on Thurrott which alleged that "the Halo TV series for ShowTime has been a significant distraction for 343 management".

"343 Industries has a devoted transmedia team that is working with Showtime on the creation and production of the Halo TV show," the statement from 343 Industries begins. "This group is separate from the Halo Infinite development team."

After further clarifying that Halo Infinite and the Halo TV series are "two completely independent projects," the spokesperson ended the statement saying that the game and TV series have separate dedicated teams and leadership that "do not impact one another".

Originally set to release Holiday 2020 as an Xbox Series X launch title, 343 Industries posted a statement revealing Halo Infinite's delay on social media last week. Studio head Chris Lee wrote that the shift of the release "is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges", including the impact of COVID-19, and added that "it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it out this holiday".

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, recently appeared on Gary Whitta's Animal Talking show, where Spencer revealed that other avenues were discussed such as releasing the game in sections before deciding on the delay. The Halo TV series, which was picked up by Showtime back in 2018 , experienced its own delays in production when director Rupert Wyatt stepped away from the project . He was replaced by director Otto Bathurst, and the show has now been fully cast .

